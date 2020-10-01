From Brexit deal-or-no-deal to US stimulus deal-or-no-deal

Is anyone in the mood for a deal?





Sterling went on just a big enough round trip on Brexit headlines for everyone to get shaken out and now it's onto the US stimulus guessing game. It's a full moon so take that for what it's worth.







House leader Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will take one more crack at a pre-election stimulus deal today. The House pulled plans for a vote yesterday to give them another day to negotiate and hopes are high, with S&P 500 futures up 30 points and commodity currencies are strong.







Economic data could be market moving as well with weekly jobless claims, construction spending, ISM manufacturing and the August PCE report. The contains a look a personal income that should show a drag as low-wage workers returned to jobs and unemployment benefits ran off.



