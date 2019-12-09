From earlier ICYMI - China orders removal of foreign computer equipment, software

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted on this earlier Monday, I think it is of significance . In the Financial Times today:

More details at the post. It seems a tit-for-tat measure in response to US restrictions on buying Chinese tech (which is all Australia's fault really: The US moves against Huawei ... all Australia's fault?)

This should be a negative for 'risk' currency, it points to further US-China tensions. So far currencies have not moved much at all though.

