From earlier ICYMI - China orders removal of foreign computer equipment, software
I posted on this earlier Monday, I think it is of significance . In the Financial Times today:
- China has ordered government offices, public institutions to remove foreign computer equipment & software
More details at the post. It seems a tit-for-tat measure in response to US restrictions on buying Chinese tech (which is all Australia's fault really: The US moves against Huawei ... all Australia's fault?)
This should be a negative for 'risk' currency, it points to further US-China tensions. So far currencies have not moved much at all though.