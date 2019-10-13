(From Saturday) - Brexit - DUP says North Ireland must stay in full UK customs union

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is a key support for UK PM Johnson's government

Italian newspaper Repubblica quoted its deputy leader Nigel Dodds

"Northern Ireland has to remain fully part of the UK customs union"

Once again this emphasises the difficultly facing a UK exit - the EU is not willing to accept a hard border on the island of Ireland but the UK plans are seemingly unable to accommodate this. Its been a key sticking poing in all negotationsnegotiations and that continues.





