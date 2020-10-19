Frost and Barnier agreed to intensification of talks -- Gove

All the tough talk from Gove was theatre

Gove's long preamble was meaningless. The news of the day is that Frost and Barnier agreed to intensify talks and agreed to working on legal texts.





Sterling is still in the daily range but has bounced.





These contrasting headlines from Gove highlights just how difficult it is to trade sterling at the moment. Confusion reigns.







Update: Now he says it seems there has been some movement from the EU. It's like he read the wrong speech at the start and then someone handed him the right one.

