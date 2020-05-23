'Frugal 4' European countries oppose the German/French EUR500 bn fund - propose an emergency fund instead

Last week saw Germany and France agree to support the €500bn Recovery Fund.

However, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and The Netherlands object and have instead jointly called for a temporary fund for emergency loans as an alternative.

The 'frugal four' say they cannot support "any instruments or measures leading to debt mutualisation nor significant increases in the EU budget", thus they:

oppose joint debt

oppose direct grants

oppose an increased EU budget

Instead, want "to provide temporary, dedicated funding through the MFF and to offer favorable loans to those who have been most severely affected by the crisis".

The MFF

is the Multiannual Financial Framework

ie. the EU's 7-year budget







Frugal four:

Sebastian Kurz, chancellor of Austria

Mette Frederiksen, prime minister of Denmark

Mark Rutte, Netherlands PM

Stefan Lofven, Swedish PM














