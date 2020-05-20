"Frugal" EU members to make counter-proposal to Franco-German plan later today

The disagreements continue on the virus recovery fund







Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, had yesterday said that they will present a proposal with their own ideas in the coming days but the latest Bloomberg headline now suggests that the proposal is to be made some time later in the day.

The "frugals" i.e. Austria, Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden have been rather vocal about their dissatisfaction of the Franco-German proposal as they continue to reiterate that the funds should be made available as loans, and not grants.