"Frugal" EU members to make counter-proposal to Franco-German plan later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The disagreements continue on the virus recovery fund

The "frugals" i.e. Austria, Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden have been rather vocal about their dissatisfaction of the Franco-German proposal as they continue to reiterate that the funds should be made available as loans, and not grants.

Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, had yesterday said that they will present a proposal with their own ideas in the coming days but the latest Bloomberg headline now suggests that the proposal is to be made some time later in the day.
