White House expresses 'frustration and disappointment' on US-China relationship

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

White House statement from press secretary Kayleigh McEnany - says US-China relationship is one of  'frustration and disappointment'




See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose