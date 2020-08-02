Australian Treasurer Frydenberg says latest Melbourne lockdown to be a significant economic hit

The new Melbourne COVID-19 lock down began three and a half weeks ago, it was made more restrictive on the Sunday and extended for another 6 weeks, minimum.

Australian Treasurer Frydenberg is on Sky making some obvious points:

significant economic hit

Treasury is working to assess the extent of the impact

Case numbers in Melbourne and surrounds (Melbourne is Australia's second-largest city) continue to spike, the latest add-on concern for authorities is 700+ cases they cannot trace to a source for the infection - 'mystery' cases.





Amongst the new restrictions is an 8pm to 5am curfew - first curfew ever imposed on the city.















