Australian Treasurer Frydenberg says latest Melbourne lockdown to be a significant economic hit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The new Melbourne COVID-19 lock down began three and a half weeks ago, it was made more restrictive on the Sunday and extended for another 6 weeks, minimum.

Australian Treasurer Frydenberg is on Sky making some obvious points:
  • significant economic hit
  • Treasury is working to assess the extent of the impact
Case numbers in Melbourne and surrounds (Melbourne is Australia's second-largest city) continue to spike, the latest add-on concern for authorities is 700+ cases they cannot trace to a source for the infection - 'mystery' cases.  

Amongst the new restrictions is an 8pm to 5am curfew - first curfew ever imposed on the city. 

