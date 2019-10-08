FT again - US officials ponder supporting Huawei competitors
The Financial Times reports that the US is considering credit support for companies such as Nokia and Ericsson to enable them to match the financing terms that Huawei offers to its customers
- FT cite "two people with knowledge of the situation".
- move is part of a wider push to fund a rival to the Chinese company
