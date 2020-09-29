FT: FDA Chief Hahn stands by his vaccine approval criteria

In other words, Pres. Trump can't approve the vaccine

The FT is reporting that the FDA chief Hahn is standbys vaccine approval criteria. Pres. Trump has threatened to overrule the process in an attempt to release a vaccine before the election. It is unlikely that a vaccine would have passed the FDA approval process before that time.





Tonight, the president and former VP Joe Biden will have the 1st of their scheduled 3 debates at 9:30 PM Eastern time.







White House press secretary McEnany is out saying that Joe Biden has declined an inspection for an electronic earpiece. Over the weekend, Biden also rejected taking a drug test after the debate as per Pres. Trump's wishes (and tweet).







