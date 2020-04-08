FT: JPMorgan stops small business loans outside the government’s program

The Financial Times report that JPMorgan Chase has temporarily stopped accepting applications for small business loans outside the government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Citing " the bank told the Financial Times on Wednesday. "

have had more than 375,000 requests for $40bn of loans under the $350bn small business rescue scheme

bank now devoting all of its small business underwriting resources to processing these applications

have "temporarily suspended" taking other applications from small businesses.





PPP loans

guaranteed by the federal Small Business Administration

cover up to 2.5 times the typical wage bill at businesses with under 500 people

can be up to 10m each



entire amount of the loans will be forgiven if recipients can prove they used the money for wages and other approved expenses



