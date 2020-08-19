FT report: China cautious on hitting back at US companies after Huawei sanctions

The Financial Times writes that despite mounting political pressure to unveil commensurate restrictions on US businesses in China, Beijing has historically been reluctant to retaliate.

Analysts think officials will continue to hold back, as they are reluctant to upset the economic benefits and innovation US companies bring to China.





The US administrations targeting of China's biggest technology groups incldueds moves against:

ByteDance

Tencent

as well as Huawei

Link to FT is here (may be gated). The FT cite analysts (named in the piece) for the opinions.





If they are right perhaps US-China relations will not chill much further after all.







