FT report Hedge funds taking the blame for a drop in JGB prices

While we await more Asian centres coming online a piece to check out in the Financial Times 

It notes falls in sovereign bonds outside of Japan also of course, "driven by an unusual outbreak of optimism about the global economic outlook" 
  • But falls for Japanese Government Bonds "have stood out"
With "some analysts say they bear the fingerprints of trend-seeking computerised hedge funds scrambling to cover losses"

The FT is gated, but if you can access it, here is the link 

