FT report that large US states report declines in coronavirus positivity rates

A turning point for US COVID-19 has been a very long time coming.

Financial Times with the encouraging report now (more at that link (may be gated)):
  • Florida positivity rate below 6 per cent for a sixth consecutive day
  • California lowest seven-day positivity rate for tests since early June
  • Texas a similar story

