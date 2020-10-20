FT report that UK PM Johnson’s 3-year spending master plan to be ditched
Financial Times say that UK Chancellor Sunak has told the PM that current plans should not go ahead due to the chaos of Covid-19.
A decision to scrap the three-year review in favour of a stopgap single-year settlement would be a setback for Mr Johnson, who saw the event as a chance to map out his priorities for a post-Covid world.
Johnson and Sunak have been discussing whether anything can be salvaged from binned plan.
Here is the FT article link for more.
Brexit trade talks appear to be floundering. Coronavirus outbreak infections surging. Lockdown accelerating, and resisted. Not a lot of good UK news about at present.