FT report "US stimulus delays as Republican talks fall into disarray"

The ongoing bickering and war of words in the Republican senate has delayed any action on further stimulus.

This earlier - they won't even get a rough outline until next week let alone any action:

Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate majority leader, had been expected to announce the party's stimulus proposal on Thursday morning, only to reverse course later in the day and announce the plan would not come until next week.



Getting the stimulus done is in Republican interest, any support for the economy will be welcomed by Trump's re-election campaign.











