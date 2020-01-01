FT reports Brexit worries will continue to hold back UK economic growth this year
Financial Times reports ion its survey of economists, making it onto the front page:
A dour summary:
- The vast majority of those polled predicted there would be little or no improvement in economic growth this year as chronically weak productivity persists and Britain's future trading relationship with the EU remains unknown.
- more than a third of the survey respondents believed that GDP growth in 2020 would be no better than in 2019, which looks likely to be the worst performance in a decade.
Link to the article, may be gated