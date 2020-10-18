FT says 2nd wave means Europe’s economy is sliding towards a double-dip recession ... what it means for EUR

Via the Financial Times a key risk for a continued euro rally, a double-dip recession brought on by the 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections gaining pace across the continent.

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands have all brought in new restrictions to counter the 2nd wave growth

Further restrictions are expected to be announced this week.

“I can’t believe how fast the second wave has hit,” said Katharina Utermöhl, senior economist at Allianz. “We now see growth turning negative in several countries in the fourth quarter — another recession is absolutely possible.”









Europe is already looking worse on economic data indications, positioning is also a weight on EUR/USD.











