FT: Stimulus plans put off into the autumn in the UK

UK Chancellor Sunak

The London Financial Times is reporting that UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak is reportedly delaying is stimulus plan until the autumn. The expectations for an emergency sellers budget have been lowered.







The GBPUSD continues to trade right around its 200 day moving average at 1.26644. That level will be the barometer for the bulls and bears going into the new trading week. Move above would be more bullish. Move below would be more bearish.



