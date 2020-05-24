FT reports that the UK is laying out a bailout plan for strategically important companies
Financial Times reporting that the UK Treasury is drawing up plans to bail out firms heavily laden with debt.
'Project Birch' plan to bail out stricken UK companies
- State to acquire stakes in important businesses facing acute financial difficulties
- Treasury has revealed to the Financial Times the principles under which the government would rescue individual companies, saying it would act to save those whose failure would "disproportionately harm the economy".
- Aviation, aerospace and steel firms among those facing acute problems, while carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is also talking to the government, although the company declined to provide details.