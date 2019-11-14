FT: US/China are struggling to complete phase 1 deal

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

From the Financial Times

In an article in the Financial Times:
  • US and China are struggling to compete of phase 1 deal to hold their trade war
  • senior official still jostling over intellectual property provisions, agricultural purchases and tariff roadblocks
  • Trump officials are frustrated that China has not offered enough concessions to justify a reduction in US tariffs on Chinese goods
  • China was absolutely delaying the truce with its approach, jeopardizing the chances that a final agreement could be reached in coming days
You can read the full article HERE
ForexLive
