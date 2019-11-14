FT: US/China are struggling to complete phase 1 deal
From the Financial TimesIn an article in the Financial Times:
- US and China are struggling to compete of phase 1 deal to hold their trade war
- senior official still jostling over intellectual property provisions, agricultural purchases and tariff roadblocks
- Trump officials are frustrated that China has not offered enough concessions to justify a reduction in US tariffs on Chinese goods
- China was absolutely delaying the truce with its approach, jeopardizing the chances that a final agreement could be reached in coming days
