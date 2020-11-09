FT with a report on yuan bulls

China's currency has been moving higher against the USD since June.









The Financial Times today have a pice up on analysts bullish on the currency.

Analysts anticipate additional gains with arrival of more predictable White House After Joe Biden's victory was declared on Saturday

"I think nearly all the volatility has been driven by the US election. It's quite clear that a Biden White House would follow a much less aggressive stance on trade" chief economist at Bank of Singapore

Deutsche Bank and Citigroup strategists wrote to clients on Friday to say it was time to re-establish long positions in the renminbi as the fog around the results of the US polls started to clear.

