FTSE Russell to include Chinese sovereign bonds in its flagship bond index from starting later this year

This will prompt further large inflows into China.

Chinese government bonds (CGBs) will be included in the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) from the end of October

will be phased in over three years

Chinese government bonds were previously included in index suites from JPMorgan and Bloomberg Barclays, but FTSE WGBI inclusion is expected to have a larger effect due to the size of passive flows tracking it

The phase in will be over a 36 month period, which will slow the inflows to China, they will still be large but not as large as they would be over a quicker phase in.



