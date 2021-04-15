Full slate of economic data due at the bottom of the hour
It's not just retail sales
I wrote a preview of the US retail sales report yesterday and I fully expect it to be strong. That should carry the market reaction, particularly in USD/JPY, but it won't be the only factor.
All at once at the bottom of the hour we get:
- Retail sales
- Initial jobless claims
- Empire Fed
- Philly Fed
- Canadian manufacturing sales
I'm going to be watching the prices paid components of the Philly and Empire State surveys. They've been running hot and if they get even hotter, it could get the market's attention.
The day isn't done there either. Later we get:
- 1300 GMT - Canadian existing home sales
- 1315 GMT - US industrial production
- 1400 GMT - US business inventories
- 1400 GMT - NAHB housing market index
- 1530 GMT - Fed's Bostic
- 1800 GMT - Fed's Daly