Full slate of economic data due at the bottom of the hour

It's not just retail sales





I wrote a preview of the US retail sales report yesterday and I fully expect it to be strong. That should carry the market reaction, particularly in USD/JPY, but it won't be the only factor.





All at once at the bottom of the hour we get:





Retail sales

Initial jobless claims

Empire Fed

Philly Fed

Canadian manufacturing sales



I'm going to be watching the prices paid components of the Philly and Empire State surveys. They've been running hot and if they get even hotter, it could get the market's attention.





The day isn't done there either. Later we get:



