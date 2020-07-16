Full slate of economic news and data coming up for New York trade

Lots of central bank news and top-tier data

The ECB decision at 1145 GMT is still to come but shortly afterwards the focus will shift to North American trade and the latest economic data.





At the top of the list is the June retail sales report at 1230 GMT. The consensus is a 5.0% rise after a 17.7% rise in May. JPMorgan was out with its latest spending data yesterday and there are some signs of waning spending late in the month and early in July.









At the same time, we get the weekly US initial jobless claims report. The headline consensus is another 1.25m claims but the market will also be watching continuous claims and PUC claims.



To complete the 1230 GMT slate, we will also get the Philly Fed and ADP Canada employment report.





Later, we hear from the Fed's Williams (1510 GMT), Bostic (1600 GMT and 1800 GMT) and Evans (1730 GMT). We've heard plenty from Bostic lately but his comments about a leveling off in the recovery still resonate. That commentary was left out of the Beige Book yesterday but Williams or Evans could touch on it.



The Fed blackout begins Saturday.





