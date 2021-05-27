Full slate of US data coming up with durable goods, jobless claims and GDP
Busy day on the US economic calendar
Today is the last real trading day of the week. US traders were file out early tomorrow ahead of the long weekend so flows will be heavy.
Add in a busy economic calendar and there will be plenty going on.
It kicks off in a big way at the bottom of the hour with a trio of US reports:
- April prelim durable goods orders
- Initial jobless claims
- Second look at Q1 GDP
Those are all solidly tier-2 releases and could certainly move the market in this environment.
Later, at 1400 GMT, we get US April pending home sales. The inventory of US homes for purchase has gotten extremely tight and we could see another disappointment following new home sales.
Finally, the Treasury will sell 7s at the usual time.