Fully vaccinated US travellers to be allowed to enter Canada might not find it easy ...

On August 9 (Monday coming) Canada begins easing border restrictions. This will allow fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents to enter Canada for non-essential purposes.

For this first time in over a year.





However ... unions representing Canada's border agents are set to go to a 'work to rule' strike on Friday August 6. This will significantly increase processing times for border crossings.





Perhaps issues will be resolved by Monday, but if not those crossing into CAD can expect delays.





The strike will also impact commercial shipping ports, which could (will!) further tighten supply chains.