Fumio Kishida formally announced as Japan's new prime minister
Kishida succeeds Suga after winning the ruling party election last week
The announcement here is but a formality after his victory last week here. From last week:
Among his promises is more spending but to also steer away from neoliberalism in order to provide more support to the middle/working class. But if anything else, the once dubbed Abe heir apparent is not likely to bring about drastic change to the Japanese political and economic landscape.