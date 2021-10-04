Fumio Kishida formally announced as Japan's new prime minister

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Kishida succeeds Suga after winning the ruling party election last week

Kishida
The announcement here is but a formality after his victory last week here. From last week:

Among his promises is more spending but to also steer away from neoliberalism in order to provide more support to the middle/working class. But if anything else, the once dubbed Abe heir apparent is not likely to bring about drastic change to the Japanese political and economic landscape.

