Fumio Kishida wins LDP leadership runoff to become next Japanese prime minister

Kishida gets 249 lawmaker votes, trouncing Kono who only had 131 lawmaker votes in the runoff

Kishida was Japan's longest serving foreign affairs minister and was once dubbed as former prime minister, Shinzo Abe's heir apparent. He lost out to Suga in the last election but has made a comeback now to upset Taro Kono in taking the helm.





In terms of what to expect from Kishida in terms of policies, don't hold your breath for drastic change. He is more of a soft-spoken fellow so one can expect him to stick with what has been "working" for Japan over the past decade or so.



