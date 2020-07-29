Further coronavirus restriction in Australia - tighter border closure

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 Queensland will close its borders to all of Greater Sydney. From 1am Saturday, more hotspots will be declared and no one from Sydney will be allowed into Queensland

- via QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk


