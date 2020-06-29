Further encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news out of China - approval from the military

A coronavirus vaccine (Ad5-nCoV) has received special military drug approval

Ad5-nCoV is currently limited to military use

cannot be expanded to a broader vaccination range without further government approval

News via the Global Times.





More:

Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc developed the vaccine in conjunction with a military research team

jointly developed by CanSino and the Institute of Biotechnology under the Academy of Military Medical Sciences

Phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials for Ad5-nCoV have been conducted

The overall clinical results indicate Ad5-nCoV has the potential to prevent diseases caused by SARS-CoV-2.

GT adds this:

CanSino announced its collaboration with the Canadian National Research Council on clinical trials for the recombinant vaccine in May

---

This sort of news asks as a positive for risk trades.







