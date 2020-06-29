Further encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news out of China - approval from the military
A coronavirus vaccine (Ad5-nCoV) has received special military drug approval
- Ad5-nCoV is currently limited to military use
- cannot be expanded to a broader vaccination range without further government approval
News via the Global Times.
More:
- Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc developed the vaccine in conjunction with a military research team
- jointly developed by CanSino and the Institute of Biotechnology under the Academy of Military Medical Sciences
- Phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials for Ad5-nCoV have been conducted
- The overall clinical results indicate Ad5-nCoV has the potential to prevent diseases caused by SARS-CoV-2.
GT adds this:
- CanSino announced its collaboration with the Canadian National Research Council on clinical trials for the recombinant vaccine in May
---
This sort of news asks as a positive for risk trades.