Further encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news out of China - approval from the military

A coronavirus vaccine (Ad5-nCoV) has received special military drug approval

  • Ad5-nCoV is currently limited to military use
  • cannot be expanded to a broader vaccination range without further government approval 
News via the Global Times.

More:
  • Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc developed the vaccine in conjunction with a military research team
  • jointly developed by CanSino and the Institute of Biotechnology under the Academy of Military Medical Sciences
  • Phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials for Ad5-nCoV have been conducted
  • The overall clinical results indicate Ad5-nCoV has the potential to prevent diseases caused by SARS-CoV-2.
GT adds this:
  • CanSino announced its collaboration with the Canadian National Research Council on clinical trials for the recombinant vaccine in May
---
This sort of news asks as a positive for risk trades. 


