Further reports that majority of US House now backs impeachment proceedings against Trump

US media reporting, get this …. "breaking" news :

A majority of the House now backs impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump: 218 lawmakers



If you want to stay way ahead of the game make sure you are reading ForexLive, You had this many hours ago:

Its not my intention to be the leader of the pack on impeachment reporting, I post whatever is relevant to markets. Maybe I just got lucky this time being so early with this news.















