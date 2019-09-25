Further reports that majority of US House now backs impeachment proceedings against Trump

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US media reporting, get this …. "breaking" news :

  • A majority of the House now backs impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump: 218 lawmakers
If you want to stay way ahead of the game make sure you are reading ForexLive, You had this many hours ago:
Its not my intention to be the leader of the pack on impeachment reporting, I post whatever is relevant to markets. Maybe I just got lucky this time being so early with this news. 

