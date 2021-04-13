Further responses to the US March CPI report - JPM revise their inflation forecast higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Adam and Greg had the US March CPI report covered Tuesday US time:

RBC are alert to the potential for inflation to surprise to the topside:
Meanwhile, JP Morgan say they see signs of a broad-based reflationary trend building and that today’s (i.e. Tuesday's MArch inflation data) report reveals a rebound in core services prices as the US economy reopens. Hence:
  • we revise up our 4Q2021 core CPI forecast by 0.3% to 2.1% y/y
  • but still expect to see core CPI finishing 2022 at 2.2% y/y 

