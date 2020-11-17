Further UK coronavirus restrictions may be on the way Tuesday - announcement expected from Scotland

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will address parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Her Cabinet are meeting in the morning
  • Will make a decision on potentially moving parts of the country into Scotland’s highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, Level 4
Sky reported on a leaked email to members of the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC)  suggesting 12 council areas in west central Scotland could move to Level 4 from 6am on Friday for two weeks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will address parliament on Tuesday afternoon.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose