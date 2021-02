EUR/USD -6 pips to 1.2040

USD/JPY -6 pips to 105.33

GBP/USD -16 points to 1.3719

USD/CHF -2 pips to 0.8992

USD/CAD +9 pips to 1.2765

AUD/USD -16 pips to 0.7662

NZD/USD -5 pips to 0.7192

These are early levels and can change once liquidity improves.





The early theme is a bit of risk aversion, likely after some poor vaccine reads on the South African variant.