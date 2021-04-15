FX market largely unchanged after US data slate. 30-year bond yields fall to one-month lows

US retail sales, jobless claims and manufacturing surveys were all stronger-than expected on Thursday but the FX market took it in stride.

There were some small spikes on the data but currencies have settled back into pre-data levels. If anything, a bit of USD strength is creeping in against the euro and loonie.

A headwind to the theme of dollar strength comes from the bond market, where the US 30-year is down 4.5 bps to 2.26%, which is the lowest since March 11.

S&P 500 futures are up 24 points, or 0.6%.

