FX market little changed after the economic data

No moves on the data

Better US continuing jobless claims were probably the main story from the wave of economic data released at the bottom of the hour but it's not like there is a roaring jobs market. An additional 2.1m Americans also filed for jobless benefits for the first time and there are questions about unusually large drops in California (-40%), Florida (-76%) and Washington (-40%).







Other good news was in durable goods orders. Excluding defense and aviation, orders only fell 5.8% compared to a 10.0% decline expected. That speaks to some optimism about the reopening.





In any case, the market has already priced much of that in and we're not moving on the data. Across the board, the FX market is within 20 pips of the Asian open.





One spot to watch is EUR/USD as it creeps back above 1.1020. Otherwise it looks like the market with take its cue from stocks.

