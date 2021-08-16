FX market subdued in early trading, oil under pressure

Another weak start for oil

At this time last week, gold was crumbling and oil was under heavy pressure. Today, gold is up $2 to $1781, having completely erased last Monday's decline. Oil, meanwhile, is under pressure again. WTI is down 86-cents to $67.53 in the third day of negative trading.
In the FX market, that's led to some weakness in the loonie to start the week. USD/CAD is up 18 pips to 1.2531.

Elsewhere there isn't much to say about the FX market to start the week. There was an early low print in cable at 1.3837 but it was erased in minutes.
In equities, the Nikkei futures are down 1.7%.

