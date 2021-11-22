FX option expiries for 22 November 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing much to take note of on the board today, just one for USD/CAD near the current spot price as highlighted in bold.





But even then, the level doesn't hold much technical significance so it is hard to associate much attraction to the expiries on the part of both buyers and sellers.





Besides that, there isn't anything that should be of much significance in other pairs.





As for the rest of the week, be wary that there is a relatively large one for EUR/USD at 1.1500 rolling off on Wednesday but that is some distance away from current levels.







