FX option expiries for 6 April 10am New York cut

A couple of key ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold - namely for EUR/USD as price lingers close to the overnight highs just above 1.1800.





As such, that might keep price action more contained in and around the expiries as buyers keep near-term control above the key hourly moving averages after the dollar fell in light trading yesterday (recovering slightly today).





There is also a decent-sized one for AUD/USD near the current spot price and with the RBA not offering much, it could be a bit of a magnet in the sessions ahead. The expiry is holding close to the 100-day moving average @ 0.7635 but is some distance away from near-term levels such as the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7612-14.





Looking to the rest of the week, EUR/USD will be one to watch with a number of larger expiries rolling off at 1.1800 and just above that as well. Something to keep in mind.







