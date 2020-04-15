G-20 agree on a debt standstill for the world’s poorest nations
Heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have announced the countries have agreed to suspend repayment of official bilateral credit starting on May 1
World Bank Group President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva joint statement.
---
Also, Georgieva said the IMF lending is facing huge demand
- 102 of the IMF's 189 member countries are seeking assistance from the organisation
- IMF prepared to commit its full $US1 trillion in lending capacity to meet the demand