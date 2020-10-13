G20 draft communiqué: Economic outlook is less negative

Economic outlook is less negative with global economic activity showing signs of recovery



Positive impacts of significant policy actions are starting to materialize



Affirmative termination to continue to use all available policy tools



agreed to extend the debt service suspension initiative by 6 months and re-examined in April 2021



We agree on a coordinated approach for debt treatments



OECD proposals for tax on digital giants, multinational firms provide solid basis for future agreement on a global solution

Pledge to reach deal on global tax on digital giants multinational firms by mid-2021



Nothing earth shattering from the communiqué