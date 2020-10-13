G20 draft communiqué: Economic outlook is less negative
G20 draft communiqué released
- Economic outlook is less negative with global economic activity showing signs of recovery
- Positive impacts of significant policy actions are starting to materialize
- Affirmative termination to continue to use all available policy tools
- agreed to extend the debt service suspension initiative by 6 months and re-examined in April 2021
- We agree on a coordinated approach for debt treatments
- OECD proposals for tax on digital giants, multinational firms provide solid basis for future agreement on a global solution
- Pledge to reach deal on global tax on digital giants multinational firms by mid-2021
Nothing earth shattering from the communiqué