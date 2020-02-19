G20 financial leaders to say global economic growth is to pick up modestly in 2020, 2021
According to Reuters, citing a draft communique on the matter
- There are signs of easing tensions
- Downside risks to growth include coronavirus outbreak
- To enhance global monitoring, stand ready to take further action
- Monetary policy should continue to support economic activity, ensure price stability
Just take note that the summit will take place this weekend as we will see global leaders and central bank representatives come together to meet - for whatever reason.
The draft communique also says that financial leaders are to reaffirm their exchange rate commitments and conclusions on trade as per the Osaka summit last year.