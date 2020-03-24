G20 leaders to speak on Thurday about coronavirus - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing multiple sources on the matter

The report says that leaders from the G20 economies will convene a video conference later this week on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

I would say don't hold your breath for anything significant to come from this. The G20 virtual meeting between finance ministers and central bankers yesterday was a prime example of that, showing the world how to make a non-statement within a statement:
ForexLive

G20
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose