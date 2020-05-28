G20 says 36 of 77 eligible countries have applied for debt relief

Group of 20 major economies offered a suspension of official bilateral debt payments to77 eligible countries

36 of the 77 have applied

The offer is to help countries combat the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.Saudi G20 secretariat said the debt relief initiative approved in April could provide immediate liquidity of $14 billion as more countries participated and that amount could increase significantly if additional creditors, including multilateral development banks and private-sector creditors, joined the initiative.

(info via Reuters )












