G20 trade ministers reportedly to hold emergency video conference today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Nikkei reports

They are to discuss cooperation on supply chains in the emergency conference. As the world goes into isolation and lockdown, the massively intertwined global supply chain is taking a serious hit over the past few weeks with many businesses unable to operate.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose