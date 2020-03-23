G20 will not issue statement after emergency conference call today - source

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports on the matter

Eamonn reported earlier here that they were meeting to discuss the current situation.

I don't think this comes as too much of a surprise. Another statement full of pretty words and vague promises isn't exactly what the market is looking for right now.
