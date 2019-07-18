G7 draft summary: Global growth appears to be stabilising with expected moderate pickup in 2020

Reuters reports on the G7 draft summary as global finance ministers and central bankers are still meeting in Paris

But risks remain tilted to the downside

Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified

It's similar to what major central bank communication has been recently i.e. expecting a recovery to still come through (but being pushed back from 2H 2019 to 2020 now) while viewing that risks to the global economy are skewed towards the downside.





The thing that stands out more for me is that they're viewing Facebook's Libra as raising "serious regulatory and systemic concerns", which they argue should be addressed before such a project can be implemented.





It's similar to remarks by finance ministers yesterday over the matter but this continues to pour cold water on Libra and cryptocurrencies in general in the past few days.



