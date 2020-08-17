G7 finance ministers met online on Monday to discuss coordinated response to Covid

G7 finance ministers meet online

Ministers noted improvements in economic conditions across the G7 countries



ministers repeated the call for all official bilateral creditors to fully implement G 20 debt suspension initiatives for the poor countries



agreed to consider additional options for a low income countries including extending official debt freeze into 2021



discussed support for people of Lebanon

The G7 finance ministers met online a Monday to discuss the coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic.