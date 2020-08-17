G7 finance ministers met online on Monday to discuss coordinated response to Covid

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

G7 finance ministers meet online

The G7 finance ministers met online a Monday to discuss the coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Ministers noted improvements in economic conditions across the G7 countries
  • ministers repeated the call for all official bilateral creditors to fully implement G 20 debt suspension initiatives for the poor countries
  • agreed to consider additional options for a low income countries including extending official debt freeze into 2021
  • discussed support for people of Lebanon
