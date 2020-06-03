G7 finance ministers to hold a conference call on Wednesday - coronavirus discussions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Jiji news agency headline (Japanese media group)

via Reuters 

---
I bet one of them is bound to ask how Australia got away with only -0.3% q/q for GDP in Q1 and not much worse. 

